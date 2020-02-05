The 13th annual BEAR’ly Open benefit for the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf was held Saturday, Feb. 1 on the frozen surface of White Bear Lake. Organizers reported that approximately 300 golfers were registered at the start of the event, featuring an 18-hole course, complete with real pine trees, a hospitality tent, food and entertainment. — Photos by Paul Dols
