15th annual White Bear Lake Classic and Vintage Boat Show winners
Inboard: Dean Wilson 2021 Replica of 1896 John Rushton Design
Outboard: Roger Ocel 1957 Larson Falls Flyer
Row/Paddle: Rob Engstrom
Sail: Dave MacGillivray 1954 P. Evanson Boat C Celebrity K Sailboat
Peoples Choice: Denny Trooien and Sue Ahlcrona 1937 Hackercraft Triple Cockpit – “Bootlegger”
Kids Choice: Pete Sampair 1940 Johnson Boatworks Model Cruiser – “Joan II”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.