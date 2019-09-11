Auger’s Garage, one of the oldest family-owned and operated businesses in White Bear Lake, will be celebrating 100 years of operation with an open house on Friday, Sept 13 from 12 to 5 p.m. The event, sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts, will feature food, beverages, door prizes and reminiscing. The shop is located at the corner of Bald Eagle Avenue and Fourth Street.
