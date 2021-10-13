White Bear Center for the Arts Executive Director Suzi Hudson cut the ribbon on the newly expanded arts center building during a ceremony last week. City officials, representatives from local organizations and the chamber of commerce, contractors and arts center staff were recognized during the event.
A Grand Reopening week Community Day event, featuring music, arts markets, peace poles, art cars, demonstrations and activities for all ages is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.
