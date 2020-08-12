Dozens of boaters and swimmers gathered on Bald Eagle Lake for a free concert from the band “Bootleg Technical.” The aquatic audience floated offshore during a Saturday evening musical performance that started around 6 p.m. and concluded before sunset. Organizers of the event, sponsored by the Bald Eagle Area Association, designed and set up the concert to be viewed from the lake.
