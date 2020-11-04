Another trail segment completed

Members and friends of the Lake Links Association celebrated the opening of the Birchwood Road segment of the trail Oct. 18 in Mahtomedi. The Minnesota Legislature just approved a $3.6 million appropriation to help complete the 10-mile Lake Links Trail around White Bear Lake. The money will fund a trail segment in Dellwood and trail elements along MN 96.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 2020 White Bear Lake – Vadnais Heights area election results
- 2020 The Citizen election results
- Current White Bear Lake condition: by the numbers
- 2020 Quad area election results
- One more year to get REAL ID: Deadline delayed due to COVID-19
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Volleyball: Cougars beat Osseo, Coon Rapids
- Haunts of the Northeast Metro
- Thomas G. Chapin
- A different sort of meals on wheels
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.