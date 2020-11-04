Another trail segment completed

Members and friends of the Lake Links Association celebrated the opening of the Birchwood Road segment of the trail Oct. 18 in Mahtomedi. Board member Ian Harding hefted his bicycle over his head for the photo op. Other masked attendees are unidentified. The Minnesota Legislature just approved a $3.6 million appropriation to help complete the 10-mile Lake Links Trail around White Bear Lake. The money will fund a trail segment in Dellwood and trail elements along MN 96.  

