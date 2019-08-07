Hundreds of riders participated in the 31st Annual Tour De Bar bicycle benefit ride around the White Bear Lake area Saturday, Aug. 3. Ride Co-Chairs Mike and Linda Shearen reported that it was the largest group of participants for the benefit to date.
This year’s event beneficiary is the Larry and Erica Largent family. Larry is suffering from a rare brain disorder called frontotemporal dementia (FTD). His wife Erica, mother Jenny, daughters Lylah, Maura and Alyse were present, along with many more extended family members for the presentation at Sak’s Sports Bar in Vadnais Heights preceding the start of the ride.
(0) comments
