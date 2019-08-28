The “America is Beautiful” event, planned and coordinated by Special Teams Charities founder Jeff Loeks, was held Saturday, Aug. 24 at Railroad Park in White Bear Lake. The event featured a variety of food, entertainment and activities including dance performances, an American Zumba demonstration, special recognition of veterans, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon collections and an American oath of citizenship.
