Area residents found a variety of ways to abide by the Executive Order 20-38 signed by Governor Walz on Friday, April 17, which allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including boating, fishing, hunting, hiking, and golfing as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include: Maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas and staying close to home. 

