The 2020 Mite Winter Blast Tourney was held Saturday, Jan. 11 at Podvin Park in White Bear Lake. It was the first year that the youth hockey tournament, featuring teams from White Bear Lake, Blaine, Forest Lake, Mounds View and Menomonie Wisconsin, was held at the outdoor rink adjacent the warming house at the city park. — Photos by Paul Dols
