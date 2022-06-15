Friends, family and White Bear Lake Area Historical Society representatives were on hand to welcome Kim Ford and the water skiing bear sculpture she created with fellow artist Merrill Stringer when it was delivered to the armory last week. The sculpture is named “Sasha” in honor of Sasha Danisheuskaya, the 2021 Women’s Open World Water Skiing Champion. The rolling sculpture will be featured in the upcoming Manitou Days Grande Parade on Friday, June 17.

