The 2021 Prom Grand March at Mahtomedi High School featured decorated stations where the students could stop for a photo opportunity along the red carpet that circled the gymnasium. Couples participated in Saturday afternoon shifts that were scheduled by appointment to limit, as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, the number of spectators and students in the building. — Photos by Paul Dols

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.