Cerenity Senior Care residents watched from inside as Bee Kellgren and her daughter Laurel Nelson waved to friends and family members as the drove past during a parade in honor of Bee’s 105th birthday Wednesday, June 24. Organizers were aiming for 105 vehicles in the parade. More than 130 decorated vehicles ended up participating in the event honoring the longtime resident of White Bear Lake.

