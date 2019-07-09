Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.