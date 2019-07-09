WHITE BEAR LAKE — A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair scooter died after being struck by a vehicle at 3:23 p.m. July 2 near the intersection of Century Avenue and County Road E.
Solar-powered race cars. Yes, there is such a thing. Just ask Farris Al-Humayani, a local University of Minnesota graduate student who’s part of a team designing one.
WHITE BEAR LAKE — A possible drowning at Memorial Beach was a false alarm June 20 but the incident spurred requests for lifeguards.
Believe it or not, citizens of White Bear Lake thought the city was vulnerable to German and Japanese invasion in WWII. As a precaution, an anti-aircraft National Guard unit was activated and moved to the Armory on Third Street.
As a tribute to the late Gerry Spiess, who died June 18 at age 79, the Press re-published a 2016 feature about the man and the adventurer. Click Here to link to the story.
The White Bear Lake Police Department found a missing vulnerable adult during a crosswalk enforcement initiative in June.
The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.
As his mental capacities decline, Larry Largent’s wife Erica and his mom Jenny lean on each other to carry on their unexpected and untimely role as caregivers.
After 51 years, family owned and operated Venburg Tire + Service is closing.
WHITE BEAR LAKE — Survey results are in. It took five hours and a 14-foot, DNR-approved rake to check the lake for Eurasian watermilfoil. The June 13 survey precedes chemical treatment managed by the White Bear Lake Conservation District to kill the invasive weed.
A father and daughter who were both charged with felony theft were put on a diversion program June 21.
MAHTOMEDI — Wildwood Library will close on Saturday, July 20 at 5 p.m. to prepare for construction.
From pharmacies to public safety buildings, there are several places to drop off unused drugs and pills in northern Ramsey County.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that turtles are crossing roads to nest this time of year. Motorists are asked to watch for them and, whenever possible, allow them to cross the road safely.
HUGO — Tami Enz grew up spending her summers at her grandmother’s store in McGregor, Minnesota, tagging products, doing inventory and running the cash register.
MAHTOMEDI — After almost a year awaiting the court's decision on the neighborhood path dispute in Echo Lake, the city learned last week that District Court Judge Douglas Meslow ruled in the city's favor. The judgement won't be signed, however, until a review of objections filed by the opposi…
Trent Schoeberl attract tons of positive attention as a high school pitcher despite playing on a White Bear Lake team that did not win much.
Michael Determan of Mahtomedi had the fastest time among 19 local individuals who completed Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday, June 22.
Seeking to coordinate tennis activities and promote the sport in White Bear Lake, Alan Haskins has created a web site and will host an event called Tennis Day on July 20.
Andrew Murphy and Leo Bustos were named co-Most Valuable Players on the Mahtomedi baseball team that finished 14-10. They were joined by Jake Arlandson and Tony Neubeck as all-Metro East Conference picks.
White Bear Yacht Club hosted three high school clubs teams this spring, all of whom concluded their season with good showings in their state meet May 25-26 on Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun).
Sparked by Nathan Graslewicz, Mahtomedi extended its lacrosse season for one more game with a 15-10 win over Centennial in the state tournament consolation bracket on Thursday.
Maddie Simon, Mahtomedi sophomore golfer, placed 15th at the state Class 3A meet. Simon shot 37-40-77 on Tuesday and 40-42-82 on Wednesday for a 157 total, 13 over par, at Bunker Hills. Simon, who won her section championship, moved up 66 places from last year, when she shot 197 at state as …
White Bear Lake boys golf had four players — Jake Paulson, Lleyton Roed, Joe Frattalone and Camden O’Malley — in the state Class 3A meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills.
Mahtomedi took an 8-6 lead into the fourth quarter at the state lacrosse tournament Tuesday but could not hang on.
Erika Townley closed one of the greatest careers in White Bear Lake track-and-field history Saturday in appropriate fashion — with a gold medal around her neck, along with two bronzes.
White Bear Lake track star Conor McManamon closed his prep career with fourth- and fifth-places finishes in hurdles at the state meet Saturday.
