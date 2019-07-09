Local News Sections

Remembering the homefront during WWII

  • By Debra Neutkens/Editor
Believe it or not, citizens of White Bear Lake thought the city was vulnerable to German and Japanese invasion in WWII. As a precaution, an anti-aircraft National Guard unit was activated and moved to the Armory on Third Street.

Gerry Spiess - archive story link

As a tribute to the late Gerry Spiess, who died June 18 at age 79, the Press re-published a 2016 feature about the man and the adventurer. Click Here to link to the story.

New electric bike rental opens in Stillwater

  • By Jared Martinson/News Intern
 The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.

Less invasive milfoil to treat this summer

  • By Debra Neutkens/Editor
WHITE BEAR LAKE — Survey results are in. It took five hours and a 14-foot, DNR-approved rake to check the lake for Eurasian watermilfoil. The June 13 survey precedes chemical treatment managed by the White Bear Lake Conservation District to kill the invasive weed. 

DNR asks motorists to ‘give turtles a brake’

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that turtles are crossing roads to nest this time of year. Motorists are asked to watch for them and, whenever possible, allow them to cross the road safely. 

Judge issues decision in neighborhood path case

  • By Loretta Harding/Contributing Writer
MAHTOMEDI — After almost a year awaiting the court's decision on the neighborhood path dispute in Echo Lake, the city learned last week that District Court Judge Douglas Meslow ruled in the city's favor. The judgement won't be signed, however, until a review of objections filed by the opposi…

