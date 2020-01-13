WHITE BEAR LAKE — A Washington County jury took less than an hour to convict Shuxin Lan, 52, of White Bear Lake, on multiple sex trafficking related charges.
The jury also found that Lan’s illegal operation resulted in multiple victims. The sex trafficking convictions stem from a several month investigation conducted in 2018 by the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force (EMSTTF). The EMSTTF includes members from the Woodbury Department of Public Safety, Oakdale Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. The case was tried before the Honorable Richard Ilkka. The case was prosecuted by the director of the EMSTTF, Imran Ali.
According to the complaint, members of the EMSTTF initiated a proactive investigation into a commercial sex operation that was occurring at a massage parlor located in Woodbury. During this investigation, it was discovered that Lan also owned a massage parlor in White Bear Lake.
“The fact that this brothel was active in two cities, in bustling shopping centers open to the public, and in broad daylight is a testament of what these traffickers will do for money,”stated County Attorney Pete Orput. “Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases to achieve justice for the victims with no voice.”
On Sept. 11 of 2018, members of the EMSTTF served search warrants at both locations. There, law enforcement found copious amounts of evidence relating to prostitution and recovered several victims at both locations.
“There is no question that these illegal businesses would continue to be operational today if law enforcement had not intervened,” stated Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry. “The partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and the county attorney has been instrumental in tackling this epidemic.”
From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.