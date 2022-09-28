VHEDC celebrates community leaders

The Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation annual dinner held at Jimmy’s Event Center recognizes the contributions of local business leaders and organizations. This years award winners include: Hoglund Coaching, recipient of the Keith Warner Standard of Excellence Award (accepted by President Nancy Hoglund, right); the White Bear Area Food Shelf, recipient of the Business Excellence Award (accepted by executive director Perry Peterson, center); and MME Group, Inc., recipient of the Community Partnership Award (accepted by President Phil Boeke, left).

 Contributed

