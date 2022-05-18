Vadnais Heights’ Rising Stars honored

The Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation Board President Mike Pelto (left) presented Rising Stars awards to Blayne Harron, Allison Johnson, Dylan McDonough, and Elena Glass; the group was joined by Vadnais Heights Mayor Heidi Gunderson (right).  The Rising Stars Award is awarded annually by the VHEDC to individuals under the age of 40 who demonstrate outstanding leadership that benefits the community and its citizens. 

 Spicy-Meatball Photography

