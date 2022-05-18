Vadnais Heights’ Rising Stars honored

The Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation Board President Mike Pelto (left) presented Rising Stars awards to Blayne Harron, Allison Johnson, Dylan McDonough, and Elena Glass; the group was joined by Vadnais Heights Mayor Heidi Gunderson (right). The Rising Stars Award is awarded annually by the VHEDC to individuals under the age of 40 who demonstrate outstanding leadership that benefits the community and its citizens.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Sport of water skiing celebrates 100-year anniversary
- White Bear and Mahtomedi students celebrate prom
- Exhaustive data privacy requests have bowhunters up in arms
- White Bear Lake Taekwondo instructor charged with attempted murder
- Softball: Bears repel Rangers 7-2 in duel of top-five teams
- Lino Lakes seeking short-term and long-term solution for fire fleet
- Mounds View students take action for service dogs and disabled veterans
- Homelessness in our backyard
- Deputy retires after serving 26 years with sheriff’s office
- Learn about Black Bear racing on White Bear Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.