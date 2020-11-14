Vadnais Heights resident Kathy Schlosser, who took up photography as a hobby after retirement, snapped these photos of the wildlife that live in the woods and visit the pond behind her townhome – the same woods shared by Vadnais Heights City Hall. The fawn and wood ducks were spotted in spring; the eagle, buck and swans were spotted this fall.
