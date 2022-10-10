Dozens of runners with White Bear Lake, Vadnais Height and Mahtomedi addresses were among the 6,504 who completed the Twin Cities Marathon on Oct. 2.
The top finish among local runners was by Caitlin McCauley, 25, of Mahtomedi, placing 10th of 2,800 women in two hours, 49 minutes and 18 seconds.
The top male finisher was Ryan Adams, 40, of White Bear Lake in 3:01:35, placing 182nd of 3,387 men. Another high finisher was Clare Kaźmierczak, 46, of White Bear Lake in 3:22:18, placing 73rd among women.
Following is a list of TCM finishers from this area, listed alphabetically.
Ryan Adams, 40 (3:01:35); Michael Allen, 24 (3:20:35); Chase Bill, 21 (4:49:08); Jeff Fretwell, 39 (3:31:12); Paul Hostettler, 52 (6:16:59); Eric Kulzer, 35 (4:05:32); Jeff Lasch, 41 (4:04.39); Mike McGoldrick, 30 (4:07:16); Tyler McMahon, 31 (3:58:30); Scott Meissen, 63 (4:27:05); Martin Odium, 36 (5:30:15); Jeffrey Ozanna, 41 (4:10:36); Ryan Pederson, 21 (3:53:48); Sam Peterson, 26 (3:49:03); Roman Sinopoli, 33 (4:54:00); Matt Swanson, 36 (3:21:09)
Whitney Anderson, 28 (3:58:14); Aubrey Bork Vannatta, 45 (3:41:35); Brenda Cunningham, 45 (3:49:07); Clare Kaźmierczak, 46 (3:22:18); Brandi Pottle, 43 (4:51:49); Kirsi Poupore, 38 (4:25:21); Christine Schlafke, 59 (4:58:53); Sarah Stevens, 27 (5:10:39); Kimberly Voight, 42 (4:46:37)
Kyle Blackley, 28 (4:28:07); Jesse Heaton, 29 (4:25:48); Michael Hoff, 26 (3:20:14); Matt Lee, 24 (3:48:12); Chris Messerly, 63 (5:19:47); Bradley Miller, 16 (4:46:34); Steven Noel, 34 (3:27:32); Johnbosco Oyoo, 38 (6:00:05); Greg Stamp, 42 (4:00:04); Zac Villarreal, 27 (3:50:06)
Xiaoling Dai, 50 (4:41:26); Sara Lewenstein, 28 (4:54:38); Nicole Miller, 42 (4:54:05); Amanda Stamp, 38 (5:13:21); Molly Stuhr, 42 (5:00:12); Casey Suszynski, 41 (4:21:42); Yeng Vang, 38 (4:17:44)
Michael Determan, 43 (2:53:01); Jacob Hagstrom, 27 (4:37:51); Ryan Haselman, 32 (4:06:21); Andrew Peper, 42 (3:49:19); Jason Smeared, 49 (5:31:44); Earl Skrip, 49 (4:16:12)
Alissa Anderson, 40 (3:55:05); Caitlin McCauley, 25 (2:49:18); Kelly Schultz, 41 (4:05.00)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.