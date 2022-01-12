Brandt to skate in 2nd Olympics for Team USA

Vadnais Heights native Hannah Brandt has been selected to play in her second Olympic Games with the Team USA women’s hockey team.
The former Hill-Murray and the Minnesota Gophers star helped Team USA capture the 2018 Olympics gold medal in South Korea. The 2022 team will try to repeat in Beijing, China, Feb. 4-20.
“It’s really special to get named to my second Olympic team,” said Brandt, “and I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with the goal of another gold medal to bring back to the U.S.”
The 28-year-old forward is one of 15 returning players from the 2018 team along with eight new members. She is among eight Minnesotans on the roster.
This area is doubly represented on Team USA. The national team coach Joel Johnson, a Woodbury native who’s lived in White Bear Lake for 18 years.
USA won its second gold medal in 2018 (and first since 1998), ending a dynasty by Canada.
Asked about her role on that team, Brandt recounted, “I mostly played on a line with (former Gopher teammates) Dani Cameranesi and Amanda Kessel. That was a fun line to be a part of, as we brought speed and creativity to the game.”
Brandt, who lives in St. Paul, has collected three world championship gold medals, plus the Olympic gold. This will be the 13th time she has skated for a Team USA, including juniors teams.
The squad, headquartered in Blaine at National Sports Center, will depart for China on Jan. 27 from Los Angeles.
