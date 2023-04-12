The following selected incidents were reported by the White Bear Lake Police Department:
Officers responded to a report of alleged theft of cash from the register by an employee at a gas station in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 29.
Officers responded to noise complaints in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road and the 1800 block of Fifth Street March 29.
Theft was reported in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway March 29.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 30.
A nose disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 30.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 2400 block of Floral Drive March 30.
Officers helped dispatch a sick raccoon in the 4700 block of Carolyn Avenue March 30.
Officers responded to a complaint of juveniles on motorized scooters in the 4700 block of Washington Square March 30.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive March 31.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue March 31.
Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Fifth Street March 31.
A complaint about a barking dog in the 4800 block of Debra Street was made March 31.
A driver was arrested for DWI and assaulting an officer March 31 when she was pulled over at a gas station in the 1800 block of County Road F following a complaint called in for erratic driving.
Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Highway 96 March 31.
Officers responded to a domestic situation in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 1.
A woman was arrested for criminal vehicular operation April 1 after she was involved in an accident at Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue and was found to be impaired.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue April 1.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue April 1.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1800 block of Fifth Street April 1.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop near Rishworth Lane and White Bear Avenue April 3.
Officers responded to a suspicious person who knocked on the door of a residence in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street April 3.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive April 3.
Criminal damage to property was reported April 3 in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue.
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Highway 96 April 3. The suspects were driving a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis.
Trespassing and disorderly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue April 3.
Harassment was reported in the 2300 block of Roth Place April 3.
Officers assisted in removing a raccoon from the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road April 3.
A vehicle in the 1800 block of Birch Street was tampered with April 3.
Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue April 3.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for driving with a canceled license after being pulled over in the 4600 block of Highway 61 April 3.
Officers responded to juvenile incidents in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 4.
Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1700 block of Linden Curve April 4.
Two yard signs were stolen from an address in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue April 4.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 4.
Officers assisted with a vehicle fire in the 3900 block of White Bear Avenue April 4.
