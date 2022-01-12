The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft of liquor occurred in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 27.
• An attempted auto theft was reported Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of Commerce Court.
• A telephone scam resulting in a $2,938 loss was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 3800 block of Highway 61 Dec. 27.
• A domestic verbal incident was reported in the 1800 block of Ninth Street Dec. 27.
• An SUV with a trailer attached was stolen from a business in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake, Dec. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 27.
• Staff at a business in the 4800 block of Highway 61 asked to have a person trespassed for causing disturbances and stealing Dec. 27.
• Officers conducted a death notification in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue Dec. 27.
• Two vehicles were damaged by possible attempted theft in the 1700 block of County Road E Dec. 28.
• Officers investigated sex crimes in the 1700 block of Third Street Dec. 28.
• Stolen property was recovered in the 1700 block of Monn Court Dec. 28.
• Officers mediated disorderly conduct in the 1800 block of County Road F Dec. 28.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for second-degree DWI following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road E and McKnight Road Dec. 28.
• Package theft was reported in the 5200 block of Pathways Avenue Dec. 28.
• Officers took an assault report at a private residence Dec. 28 regarding an incident that occurred on Lake Avenue. A 19 year-old suspect was arrested for assault in the third degree.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 28.
• Lottery tickets were stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E Dec. 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 2300 block of Jansen Avenue Dec. 28.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1800 block of Fifth Street Dec. 29.
• A vehicle was stolen overnight Dec. 29 in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road, Gem Lake.
• A domestic verbal incident was reported in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Dec. 29.
• Several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Park Street overnight Dec. 30.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2000 block of County Road F Dec. 30.
• Officers responding to an assault incident between two males in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue Dec. 30 arrested a Woodbury man for domestic assault and on numerous felony warrants.
• A dispute was reported in the 2100 block of County Road E Dec. 30.
• Officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 4400 block of Highway 61 found a White Bear Lake man slumped over the steering wheel and high on narcotics. Suspected methamphetamines were located on the suspect, and his driver’s license had been canceled inimical to public safety (IPS). He was arrested for third-degree DWI-controlled substance, canceled IPS and controlled substance violations.
• Officers investigated a possible harassment restraining order violation at a residence in the 2200 block of Seventh Street Dec. 31.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Dec. 31.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 31.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for driving after cancellation IPS following a traffic stop on Century Avenue Dec. 31.
• Assault was investigated Dec. 31 in the 1700 block of Fourth Street.
• A utility pole and mailboxes were damaged in a hit-and-run accident at Fourth Street and Sandra Lane Dec. 31.
• A woman was arrested for DWI following a driving complaint in the 3100 block of County Road D Jan. 1.
• A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Jan. 1.
