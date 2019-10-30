The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Repeated cigarette thefts were reported in the 1800 block of County Road F Oct. 17.
• A vehicle was reported broken into in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane Oct. 17.
• Theft of a firearm worth $600 was reported in the 1500 block of County Road E Oct. 17. Unknown suspects.
• Theft of a license plate was reported in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Oct. 18.
• A 23-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 and County Road F Oct. 19. Alcohol level was 0.12.
• A 42-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree assault in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 19.
• A man called in the 2100 block of Eighth Street and reported his vehicle damaged by a pumpkin thrown overnight. The damage will cost $450 to fix.
• A 35-year-old driver was arrested for second-degree DWI near Century Avenue and Woodland Drive Oct. 20. Alcohol level was 0.18.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Rolling View Drive Oct. 20.
• A 19-year-old Cold Springs man and a 23-year-old Isanti man were arrested in the 4700 block of Centerville for felony drug possession. Both subjects were booked at the Ramsey County jail. Charges are pending review by the county attorney.
• Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Oct. 22. The house was entered via an open front door during the night. Suspects stole a wallet, two sets of keys, and a Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer was recovered a short distance away. A K-9 track did not find any suspects.
• Officers responded to the 3600 block of Hoffman Road on Oct. 22 for a 911 hang up call. Upon investigation, a male who was previously trespassed was found to be at the location. While arresting the male for trespassing, the male obstructed officers. The male was eventually handcuffed, arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for obstructing with force and criminal damage to property.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Elm Street Oct. 22.
• A portable Bluetooth speaker was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Richard Court Oct. 22.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Elm Street Oct. 22. Coins and a checkbook were taken.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Richard Court Oct. 22. A pair of prescription glasses, insurance card and cash were taken from inside the vehicle.
• An East Bethel man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near I-694 Oct. 23, after running a red light.
• An unsecured truck was entered overnight and $720 worth of items were stolen in the 1800 block of County Road E Oct. 23.
• A vehicle, a gold 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora, was stolen from a driveway overnight Oct. 23. The keys had been left inside.
• A check was stolen in a mail theft that occurred in the 2200 block of South Shore Boulevard. Information from the check was used to withdraw money from the victim's account Oct. 23. No suspects at this time.
• An officer took a report of a theft from vehicle that occurred in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue Oct. 24. An auto part with a value estimated of $800 or more was stolen.
• A backpack was stolen from open bed of pickup truck near the 4900 block of Highway 61 Oct. 24. Suspect is unknown.
• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Oct. 24.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Spruce Court Oct. 24.
• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Oct. 25.
• Police assisted the State Patrol with a man hunt near White Bear Avenue and County Road E Oct. 25. The male fled after being stopped by State Patrol and was not found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.