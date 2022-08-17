The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• The first of 13 motorists was cited at 8:13 a.m. July 21 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for violating the one-way ordinance. Ten additional motorists were cited before 11:49 that same morning at the same location for driving the wrong way along the one-way-only stretch of Hall Avenue. At its July 12 regular City Council meeting, the city of Birchwood passed a resolution to enter into a contract with the Washington County Sheriff's Office for directed patrol of wrong-way drivers on Hall Avenue.
Dellwood
• A catalytic converter theft was reported in progress at 4:37 a.m. July 18 on Tamarisk Road. When deputies arrived on scene, no suspects were on the premises and the catalytic converter was still partially attached. The owner had doorbell camera footage of the incident, and deputies gave him their business card with the case number to help with further investigation.
Grant
• A trailer was reported stolen July 20 from the 12000 block of Upper Heather Avenue N.
Mahtomedi
• A driver's license and credit card were reported stolen July 17 from Stillwater Road.
• An unidentified person was arrested July 17 on Stillwater Road for second-degree assault and for fleeing a peace officer.
• A Kenwood Street resident on July 19 reported a suspicious couple at her home the previous day offering services for roof repair, as a result of the May 19 storm. The complainant told deputies she'd given the unknown male and female her name and phone number. Deputies advised her not to give out any more information should they return — and to call deputies if they did return.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:47 a.m. July 20 on Long Lake Road after he was pulled over for speeding and exhibiting driving conduct that clearly indicated something wrong with his driving faculties.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.