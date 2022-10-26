The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A speeding motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 8 in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Yellow Birch Road after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies observed a vehicle speeding on Dellwood Avenue and trained their radar device on the vehicle to confirm their suspicions.
Grant
• A suspicious male reported seen on a security system in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. at 6:45 a.m. Oct. 4 turned out to be a male client from nearby Cedar Ridge who had left the facility during the overnight hours and who had since returned to his residence.
• Residents in the 8000 block of Imperial Court N. reported a burglary overnight Oct. 4-5, after finding their vehicle tampered with and the garage door opener stolen.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from a day camp in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. on Oct. 5 and recovered nearby.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested late Oct. 5 in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Manning Avenue N. on an active warrant out of Hennepin County after deputies ran the license plate number through their mobile computer database.
• Residents in the 8000 block of 60th Street N. reported damage to their mailbox overnight Oct. 6-7.
Mahtomedi
• A vehicle reported stolen from an address on Stillwater Road Oct. 2 turned out not to have belonged to the complainant. The incident was not considered a crime at the time of the report.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Oct. 2 in the area of Long Lake Road and Lincolntown Avenue. The theft was witnessed, and a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) report has been issued.
• Motor vehicle theft was reported overnight Oct. 4-5, after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Wildwood Court and Warner Avenue N.
• Residents in the 1000 block of Warner Avenue N. on Oct. 5 reported an intoxicated male neighbor for provoking them and cursing at them.
• An unidentified individual was arrested Oct. 5 in the 1000 block of Warner Avenue N. for DWI and driving on a license canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety.
• A Spruce Street resident reported a possibly rabid raccoon perched on some large rocks Oct. 6. Deputies advised the complainant that it wasn't safe to dispatch the raccoon and to alert deputies if it moved from its rocks.
• A Grub Hub driver was reported Oct. 6 for opening the front door of a residence on Glenmar Avenue without permission to deliver the complainant's food. The complainant had already reported this brazen, unusual behavior to Grub Hub central and simply wanted the incident documented.
• Deputies cited a motorist Oct. 8 on westbound I-694 just east of Century Avenue for displaying expired registration.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 8 on I-694 south of Highway 36 for violating the Ted Foss Move Over law.
Willernie
• Theft was reported Oct. 5 on Warner Avenue S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.