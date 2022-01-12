The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis woman reported the bed cover of her pickup truck cut overnight Dec. 25-26 while it was parked in a lot in the 600 block of County Road D. The damage to the cover is estimated at $1,000, and $150 in new clothing and bedding was stolen.
• A West St. Paul man reported his 1992 Toyota Camry stolen from a visitor parking space in the 1100 block of County Road D Dec. 26, after it was parked there for only one hour. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 53, was cited Dec. 26 in a parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A Minneapolis man, 62, was arrested on an active Ramsey County warrant Dec. 26 in a parking lot at Vadnais Blvd. and Edgerton Street after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a random license plate check.
• A paddleboard and its accessories bag were reported stolen Dec. 26 from a secured access garage in the 4100 block of Centerville Road. The items were not secured, as the complainant thought they should have been already secure in the secure access garage.
• The Walmart shoplifting chronicles identified four offenders in one day. A Maplewood man, 27, was cited Dec. 26 in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting after deputies stopped his vehicle as it was about to enter southbound I-35E from County Road E. Deputies also banned him from the store before releasing him. A St. Paul woman, 27, was also cited for shoplifting after loss prevention personnel observed her concealing items and leaving the store without paying for them. A Wyoming man, 36, was cited for shoplifting after the loss prevention crew saw him taking an item off a shelf and trying to leave the store without paying. He was also banned from the store before being released. A St. Paul woman, 21, was cited and banned for shoplifting after she was seen concealing items and underpaying at the self-checkout.
• A Brooklyn Park woman, 32, was arrested on active warrants from Wright and Benton counties at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E following a disorderly conduct complaint. The subject was in the business after hours, walking through the store claiming to be a vendor and cursing at employees. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot. However, deputies caught up to her and arrested her for the warrants, disorderly conduct and fleeing police.
• A bag of miscellaneous items was reported stolen Dec. 27 from a car parked at the Speedway station in the 1000 block of County Road E.
• A license plate was reported stolen Dec. 28 from a vehicle parked in the Target lot in the 900 block of County Road E. The plate number has been entered into the NCIC.
• A St. Paul man, 22, was arrested on a Ramsey County domestic assault warrant Dec. 29 at the intersection of Willow Lake Blvd. and English Street after deputies pulled the subject over for tabs that expired in 2020.
• A Minneapolis man, 31, was cited Dec. 29 for causing a hit-and-run accident in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Highway 61 and for driving dangerously while fleeing. After he backed his vehicle into a parked vehicle and caused minor damage, he stopped briefly, as if to exchange information, before fleeing at a high rate of speed. He nearly hit pedestrians and other vehicles during his rapid exit.
• A resident in the 600 block of South Oak Drive on Dec. 29 reported an unauthorized account opened using his financial and personal information. Deputies advised him on steps to report to the credit bureau and other vendors.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 1600 block of Pioneer Lane reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Toyota Prius at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 29 while it was parked in the driveway. The complainant observed two suspects driving away in a dark-colored Toyota Camry with no front license plate.
• A Stacy woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Mitsubishi Outlander Sport during the afternoon of Dec. 31 while it was parked for less than two hours in the theater lot in the 1100 block of County Road J.
