The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Two St. Paul men, 47 and 22, were arrested at gunpoint Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of County Road D for stealing a vehicle belonging to a Hastings woman, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Both subjects have been charged.
• A Woodbury man, 31, and a Minneapolis woman, 32, are suspected of stealing a 2012 Honda Civic from a parking lot in the 3400 block of Highway 61 while it was warming up on Jan. 25. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and later recovered Jan. 29, occupied, in Woodbury.
• Fraudulent charges were reported Jan. 26 at the Speedway station in the 1000 block of County Road E. The case has been forwarded from Carver County for review.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D on Jan. 27 reported receiving several threats from a former roommate. Deputies provided her information on obtaining a restraining order.
• An unsuccessful attempt to cash a stolen forged check from the account of a Northfield woman was reported Jan. 28 by Frandsen Bank in the 3500 block of Highway 62.
• A Litchfield man, 27, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 28 in the 3400 block of Centerville Road after deputies responded to a report about a person knocking on doors. A Taser was deployed in the arrest.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Desoto Street on Jan. 29 reported someone applied for unemployment benefits using her identity information.
• An Anoka man, 73, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 1100 block of County Road E for DWI after deputies responded to a report of an impaired driver.
• A Shoreview man, 22, was cited at 6:42 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 4200 block of Hillview Lane for driving after revocation after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the walking path behind residential homes. The vehicle was towed, and the driver and passenger were driven home.
• Residents in the 500 block of Belland Avenue at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 30 reported their garage door damaged. The suspect was gone on arrival.
• An unidentified male, 21, of no apparent address, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 30 on I-694 and Rice Street for driving without a license, failure to provide proof of insurance and failing to register the vehicle after deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
White Bear Township
• A snowmobile ramp was reported stolen Jan. 24 from a vehicle at the Bald Eagle boat launch in the 5700 block of Old Hugo Road.
• A resident in the 2600 block of Randy Avenue on Jan. 25 reported unauthorized charges on a credit card still in his possession. The card has been canceled.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Park Valley Lane reported a catalytic converter stolen from a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport parked in the driveway overnight Jan. 28-29.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Jan. 29 from a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport parked in a workplace parking lot in the 4200 block of Otter Lake Road.
