The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 1200 block of County Road D on Jan. 11 reported ongoing issues of criminal damage to property after he found $1,000 in damage to multiple vehicle tires.
• A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with its spare key in the center console was reported stolen overnight Jan. 11-12 from a driveway in the 3300 block of Edgerton Street. The vehicle was tracked and located a short time later in St. Paul.
• A 1996 Honda Accord was reported stolen overnight Jan. 11-12 from the 3200 block of Belmar Drive. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A resident in the 3600 block of Edgerton Street reported an attempt to steal her motor vehicle while she was out of the state for the winter. The vehicle, with the key fob still inside, was found stuck in the snowbank below the driveway.
• A St. Paul man, 27, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Jan. 12 on County Road E and Highway 61 for motor vehicle theft after deputies assisted Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies with a hot motor vehicle theft from the area of Payne Avenue and Ivy Avenue in St. Paul. The suspect was turned over to WCSO deputies.
• A juvenile male was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Jan. 13 on Highway 61 and I-694 for stealing a motor vehicle and fleeing after deputies assisted the Woodbury Police Department in detaining the youth. The suspect fled from the stolen vehicle, jumped a 6-foot fence and entered a wooded area. He was later located by K-9 officers and turned over to Woodbury PD.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen from a St. Paul man in a lot in the 1500 block of Buerkle Road on Jan.13. The vehicle had been towed by a contracted tow company. Deputies notified the owner of his vehicle's whereabouts.
• A Lino Lakes man, 44, and a Minnneapolis woman, 29, were arrested at gunpoint at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 14 on Rice Street and I-694 following a one-mile pursuit that involved employing pit stop sticks as deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Jan. 13-14 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A Minneapolis man, 37, was arrested at around midnight Jan. 16 on Koehler Road and Searle Court on multiple Anoka County warrants after deputies observed the vehicle exit an alley behind a closed business while displaying no license plates or temporary tag. The vehicle cleared the NCIC and was turned over to its passenger and registered owner.
• A St. Paul man, 34, was arrested by taser at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 900 block of County Road D for assault after deputies responded to a domestic assault in progress.
• Deputies recovered an RV Jan. 17 that had sat in a lot in the 800 block of County Road E for two days. The vehicle had been stolen from a man from Jewel, Iowa, who said the vehicle was supposed to be in Forest Lake being repaired.
White Bear Township
• A Dellwood woman on Jan. 11 reported theft from her storage unit in the 2300 block of Leibel Street. An active investigation is underway, as suspect information exists.
• A resident in the 2600 block of Bloom Road on Jan. 13 reported a counterfeit check drawn on her account. The credit union will cover the loss.
• A resident in the 4800 block of Iris Alcove on Jan. 14 reported someone filed for unemployment benefits in her name.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Forest Court reported an attempted burglary overnight Jan. 14-15, after she found the garage door and inner door open that morning. Fresh footprints in the snow indicated that the suspect jumped a fence, entered the rear door and left through the garage. Nothing was taken, likely because three resident dogs frightened the suspect away.
