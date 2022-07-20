The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered an abandoned bicycle June 20 lying in the roadway in the 700 block of Parkside Drive. The gas-powered motor attached to the bike was leaking fluid and appeared damaged.
• A St. Paul woman, 24, and a juvenile female were arrested for theft June 20 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after they were observed concealing items, passing all points of sale and fleeing loss prevention personnel when they were stopped. Deputies found one suspect hiding behind neighboring businesses, who then tried to flee by dumping the stolen merchandise on the ground. The other suspect was found hiding in the restroom of a neighboring business. Both females were issued trespass notices before being taken in. The adult was arrested for misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and gross misdemeanor giving false information to police. The juvenile was transported to the juvenile detention center and booked without further incident for misdemeanor theft, fleeing on foot and misdemeanor obstruction.
• An adult male escaped after an unsuccessful attempt at shoplifting $639.61 worth of merchandise from the Walmart June 20, after he was observed filling a cart with merchandise and bypassing all points of sale. When stopped by loss prevention personnel, he left the cart and merchandise and fled north on foot across County Road E and into the parking lot of a shopping mall.
• A Maplewood woman, 51, was cited and trespassed June 20 at the Walmart for under-scanning $108.32 worth of items at the self-checkout, after she was detained by loss prevention personnel. A St. Paul woman, 34, was also cited at the store that day after she under-scanned items at the self-checkout. The suspect dropped one item when stopped by store employees at the exit and fled on foot. Because the woman was a known shoplifter, she was mailed a misdemeanor theft citation.
• An Isanti man reported the front license plate stolen from his vehicle June 21 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 1100 block of Willow Lake Blvd.
• A Wilson, Wisconsin, man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Mitsubishi Outlander as it was parked in a medical facility lot in the 3500 block of Arcade Street June 21 while his spouse was undergoing surgery.
• Deputies initiated a 4-mile pursuit of a stolen vehicle at 10:08 p.m. June 21 in the area of Centerville Road and Edgerton Street. They didn’t catch the thief, but the plates and the vehicle were recovered the next morning by different agencies. It all started when deputies were flagged down in the area of Labore Road and Willow Lake Road about a vehicle driving suspiciously around the neighborhood. When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated, weaved and turned off its headlights. The pursuit entered various thoroughfares and ended when the vehicle, stolen from a South St. Paul man, entered a residential area.
• A Minneapolis man, 32, and a Minneapolis woman, 25, were cited June 23 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after they were observed switching price tags and underpaying $64.80 at the self-checkout.
• A resident in the 800 block of Berwood Avenue on June 24 reported a check removed from his checkbook without permission, written out to a relative and cashed.
• A South St. Paul woman, 38, was cited June 25 in the 900 block of Vadnais Drive for misdemeanor domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct.
White Bear Township
• A Maple Grove man reported a laptop and military-issued gear stolen from his unlocked vehicle June 23 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 4200 block of Otter Lake Road. The following day, the complainant noticed fraudulent credit card charges and attempts to use information on his laptop.
• A resident in the 5800 block of Hobe Lane on June 24 reported receiving letters regarding a vehicle loan that he never initiated. When he called the bank, he learned his identity information was used to purchase a $63,000 vehicle in Connecticut.
