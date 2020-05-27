The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 20, was arrested in Maplewood May 8 for felony theft after he stole two tool bags and a metal tool box from the back of a pickup truck while its owner, a Columbus man, was on the roof making repairs to a building in the 1100 block of County Road E. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the suspect's vehicle after it was identified by surveillance video. The items were later found in the suspect vehicle.
• A Mahtomedi woman reported miscellaneous items stolen from her vehicle after it was broken into May 8 in the 900 block of County Road D.
• A 25-year-old Barnes, Wisconsin, man was arrested at 12:32 a.m. May 11 near the intersection of Centerville Road and Greenhaven Drive for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation for unsafe behavior after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop for erratic driving.
• A St. Paul man, 39, was cited May 11 at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for disorderly conduct after he stole a beef stick. Staff belatedly noticed that the subject had been "trespassed" from the store prior to the incident.
• A juvenile reported being robbed May 11 in the area of Elmwood Street and Stockdale Road by an associate who wanted to fight him. The case is under investigation.
• A North Oaks man, 41, was cited May 11 for trespassing at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 following his disorderly conduct inside the store. The male was placed on medical hold and transported to St. John's Hospital.
• A 2016 Ford Focus was reported stolen May 12 from a garage in the 900 block of County Road D. The theft was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• Suspected arson reported May 14 in the 3100 block of Centerville Road turned out to be a gas leak. The case is under investigation.
White Bear Township
• A vehicle was reported damaged by scratches and dents May 10 in the 5300 block of Grand Avenue.
• A Lake Elmo woman reported her 2001 Toyota Tundra stolen at 11:30 p.m. May 11 after she left it running in an employee parking lot in the 5000 block of Centerville Road. St. Paul police recovered the damaged vehicle May 15 with its license plates missing.
• A trailer stolen out of South St. Paul and a vehicle stolen from North Oaks were discovered May 14 in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. W. after deputies accompanied building inspection officials and city code enforcement officers on a suspected code violation report.
• A White Bear Township man, 43, was arrested May 14 at the intersection of Park Avenue and Stillwater Street for first-degree DWI after deputies received a complaint of drunk driving.
• An Inver Grove Heights couple, 26 and 24, reported a stereo ripped out of their vehicle May 15 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road. A passenger window was broken in for access.
