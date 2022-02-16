Fire Department receives lifesaving equipment grant

The Vadnais Heights Fire Department is better equipped to keep the City of Vadnais Heights safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $16,810 grant will be used to purchase much-needed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and fulfill a critical need within the community.
The city of Vadnais Heights is a HEARTSafe Community, following specific criteria and guidelines to improve outcomes of sudden cardiac arrest emergencies. The new AEDs will be located throughout the community.
