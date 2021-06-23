Children immediately began using the playground equipment following a dedication ceremony for the new ‘Joe Momsen Playground’ at Kohler Meadows Park in Vadnais Heights last week. The playground was dedicated in memory and appreciation of employee Joe Momsen’s 37 years of service to the city of Vadnais Heights. During the ceremony it was noted he would have appreciated the playground because he was “a child at heart.”

