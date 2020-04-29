In times of crisis, many of us feel the need to do something. As we all navigate these uncharted waters of living through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is often not clear what that “something” should be. Taking action in both large and small ways benefits our community and benefits us as individuals too. The following are ideas of things you can do now to support our community.
Schedule a blood donation. Even in the best of times, making sure there is enough blood available for those who may need it is a challenge. As the pandemic progresses, it is expected that more people may become sick and donations will drop. If you are healthy now and able to donate, visit edcross.org/give-blood.html.There is an easily accessible donation center in Arden Hills and other blood drives are available throughout our area.
Buy take-out food from local restaurants. As gathering places, restaurants and bars have been hit particularly hard by pandemic safety restrictions. You can support these businesses by purchasing takeout food, wine and beer or by purchasing gift cards.
Wear a mask and make masks for others. Face masks are an important tool in reducing the spread of the virus. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others, especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. If you have the sewing skills and materials, donations of these masks are needed by essential workers, especially those working in congregate living facilities.
Donate financially. If you are able, our non-profit organizations need us more than ever. Normal contributions are down and there is an increased need to respond to the crisis. Many people are choosing to use part of their federal stimulus checks to support others in this way as well. Organizations providing food and housing are particularly important right now.
Volunteer your time. Although volunteer opportunities have changed due to social distancing guidelines, volunteers are still needed to help in all kinds of ways. My own family has delivered food to area residents as a way of giving back at this time. You can visit handsontwincities.org/ to find opportunities to volunteer your time as well as needed items.
Stay home. Although it can feel like you aren’t doing anything meaningful, the most critical things we can all do right now is stay home and follow social distancing guidelines. Following these protocols will not only protect your own family but will also protect others and make the jobs of our frontline workers that much easier. (Please note: If your home is not a safe place to be, domestic violence programs are open and help you find a safe place. The 24/7 domestic abuse crisis hotline is 866-223-1111 or you can text 612-399-9995.)
Take care of yourself. We are all experiencing challenges right now as our normal routines have been upended by this crisis. Juggling employment changes, distance learning, and our own fears and concerns can be a struggle. Know that you are not alone and remember to practice kindness with yourself as well as others.
There are several helplines set up to assist Minnesotans during this time. For health questions, call 1-800-657-3903. For housing questions, call 651-296-8215 (single family residences) or 651-297-4455 (multi-family residences). For school and childcare questions, call 1-800-657-3504. The state discrimination helpline can be reached at 1-833-454-0148. Even more information about current statistics and resources for Minnesotans can be accessed at mn.gov/covid19 .
Jamie Becker-Finn is the state representative for District 42-B.
