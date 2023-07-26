Kudos to philanthropic investors

As a nonprofit fundraiser in our community, I am here to report a rising tide that is raising all our boats. Nonprofits like the one I work for, White Bear Center for the Arts, are benefitting from the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and the services it provides to more and more philanthropic investors from our community through its Donor-Advised Funds. 

