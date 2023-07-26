Kudos to philanthropic investors
As a nonprofit fundraiser in our community, I am here to report a rising tide that is raising all our boats. Nonprofits like the one I work for, White Bear Center for the Arts, are benefitting from the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and the services it provides to more and more philanthropic investors from our community through its Donor-Advised Funds.
You may not think about it every day, but you can give nearly everything you own to charity (spoken like a true fundraiser). Most charitable giving in America happens through cash but thinking that way could limit the impact you desire to make. Life events have a momentous way of getting us thinking bigger. Foundations like the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation can help you capitalize on your stage of life, creating a charitable checkbook in the process that you can continue to leverage, called a Donor-Advised Fund.
I noticed an increase in these kinds of gifts – one is to be celebrated, but six is a trend! – and want to share the thanks and credit all across town. A vision that began in the eyes of Jackie Reis twenty years ago, the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation has grown to bear fruit. Thank you to all the philanthropic investors who have helped nourish our community through this advantageous strategy.
Alex Legeros
Development & Communications Director
White Bear Center for the Arts
Kudos to Press
Kudos to the Press and the author of the E scow article (Debra Neutkens, July 5). It was well-written, accurate and interesting.
Randy LaFoy
Birchwood
Power to tax
Justices who claim on the one hand that self-reliance is their watchword (see Alger, Horatio), with their other hand greedily accept private jet travel and cash payments for family members.
Efforts on the part of the Senate Judiciary Committee to arouse the Justices from their ethical coma have been stalled or ignored by the Chief Justice.
How then to rein in a Court so willing to bring itself into disrepute?
The very plausible answer is taxes.
It was as early as 1819 that Chief Justice John Marshall declared that the power to tax involves the power to destroy.
It likewise involves the power to regulate.
Where Congress can see that members of a coordinate branch engage in conduct not distinct or distinguishable from any other citizen, the Congress may impose appropriate taxes or penalties upon conduct it seeks to regulate.
The law already imposes reporting and disclosure requirements on justices of the Supreme Court; in the case where gifts from private donors go unreported, Congress can plainly use existing gift tax law to reach the donors and donees of unreported gifts.
Under existing tax law, gift taxes are owed by donors—but if unpaid by the donors, the tax is the responsibility of the donee (recipient). Indeed, existing tax law places a “lien” on the recipient’s property in the event the tax goes unpaid.
Congress can strengthen that lien by extending both the statute of limitations on recovering gift taxes from donors to government officials, and by extending the time to enforce a lien on that property in favor of Uncle Sam.
Nothing in the compensation clause or any other part of Article III limits the power of Congress to impose penalties on gifts through the tax code—especially if done as an amendment to the Ethics in Government Act.
The possibility of an extended (or indefinite) period of time in which a government official faces donee gift tax liability, and/or an enforceable lien upon gift proceeds received by him, might be sufficient to encourage appropriate disclosure and reporting under the 1978 Ethics in Government Act.
Albert Turner Goins
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Keep governor in prayers
Guard your children with your life! Governor Walz has been on a mission to make Minnesota the dream state where all medical procedures are legal. All are welcome in Minnesota who are not able to get an abortion or gender change in their state.
Walz has now gone a step beyond the pale and has joined the ranks of governors across the country and signed a pledge for LGBTQ+ youth created by GLSEN, an activist group that encourages schools to help children undergo gender transitions and keep them secret from their parents (Daily Caller News Foundation, press release).
GLSEN creates teachers training, curricula and school policy guides that promote gender ideology to young children and has encouraged teachers to use children’s preferred names and pronouns while keeping their transgender identity hidden from parents.
By signing the GLSEN pledge, part of the organization’s “RISE UP” campaign, the Democratic governors proclaimed that their communities were “safe and affirming places for LGBTQ+ youth.”
For those of you who pray, please include Walz in your prayers.
God Bless America.
Annemarie and Jim Foley
White Bear Lake
Legislators supported veterans
I applaud those Minnesota legislators who voted for funding and passing laws to benefit veterans and active-duty service members that far exceeded any actions taken in past legislative sessions.
The 2023 legislative session ended up with the passing of $128 million in new funding which included a focus on: eliminating veteran homelessness along with providing mental health services. There will also be a working group that will assess the quality of care provided at the state’s domiciliary homes to ensure our veterans are receiving the best possible care.
Grant funding was expanded for organizations such as Camp Bliss (A veteran’s retreat near Walker), Veterans on the Lake, (Veteran’s retreat near Ely), Every Third Saturday, (Helps PTSD veterans and has services to help clothing. jobs and food), Meals on Wheels (Make meals available for needy veterans) and the Veterans Resilience Project (provide direct services and community to veterans who suffer from emotional or mental illness.)
In addition, the legislature expanded eligibility for veteran bonuses and GI Bill benefits, as well as increased GI Bill educational assistance award amounts.
As a wounded combat veteran of the Korean War, I complement the 2023 legislators for a job well done. I work with veterans in my community and the services and support provided to them are vital to this well deserving group. My representatives are Senator Heather Gustafson and Representative Brion Curran.
Donald Sonsalla, PhD
White Bear Lake
Good Samaritans on lake
Joan II had a breakdown on Sunday with the high winds and waves. Had to get towed in but no one hurt or boat damage.
It couldn’t have been a better situation for the breakdown with those 3’ waves. I was 500 yards from the dock and had a random good Samaritan in a Boston Whaler and his son tow me in. Then had 2 neighbors come out into the water and catch the bow when the tow line was detached. I got the stern and got it to dock to tie off with a group of about 15 on a tour ride.
The tour riders raved about the exciting trip.
Turns out it was water in the gas but don’t know for sure so I’ll keep an eye on it.
Thank goodness for lake Samaritans, they are alive and well on White Bear.
Pete Sampair
White Bear Lake
