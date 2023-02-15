Bill important for veterans
Veterans are an important part of our societal fabric, but not everyone has the privilege of knowing a veteran. I am a wounded Korean War veteran and know that veterans are proud of their service and often too proud to ask for help or talk about their needs.
Sen. Heather Gustafson, who serves on the State’s Veterans Committee, recently sat down with a group of veterans at The Arbors, a senior residence in White Bear Lake. She took the time to get to know our issues, explained the working of the Senate and answered all our questions on a variety of issues such as renter protection, pensions, Social Security, sports betting, affordable rent, taxes and education. She was also very knowledgeable on available veteran benefits provided by the State of Minnesota.
Sen. Gustafson has authored Senate Bill SF16, which will help reduce state taxes on Social Security and pension income. This is an important topic to many veterans who live on modest incomes, and we were appreciative of Sen. Gustafson taking the lead on this bill.
Sen. Gustafson was a pleasure to talk to, with clear, understandable language and no political double talk. She encouraged all the veterans to reach out to her office with questions or concerns. We are fortunate to have her representing us and working on behalf of veterans and others.
Dr. Don Sonsalla
White Bear Lake
Leaders took action
Minnesota is one of the top states in the country experiencing change to our climate. I’m pleased that our leaders are taking climate change seriously and are taking decisive action. Minnesota recently passed the 100% Clean Energy Bill. With this bill, utilities must provide energy to us that is 100% carbon-free by 2040. This is a significant bill for our state, and we should thank all those representatives who voted for it.
The bill was passed along party lines, so you would think it must be very controversial. However, this bill is in line with Xcel’s energy vision and had the support of both major utilities in our state, labor unions, many business and environmental groups.
You may have heard some legislators call it the “blackout bill” to try to scare us into thinking that’s what our future will be like with renewable energy. But the facts are that by law, utilities have to provide our energy within high reliability and affordability standards and the bill did not change those standards at all. It appears that the comments on “blackouts” are just fearmongering. There is also an “off-ramp” in the bill if a utility doesn’t feel it can meet the reliability and affordability standards, and we have 17 years to accomplish this. With the rapidly increasing rate of new technology, this seems very doable.
According to a 2020 Pew Report, 66% of us want the government to do more on climate concerns and 79% of us feel the most important priority for this country is to develop alternative energy sources, such as wind and solar, over fossil fuels. Our leaders finally listened and took action. Thank you!
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
Mayor, council delivering on promises
I’m so pleased to see our mayor and City Council deliver on two of their campaign promises: climate resilience and community engagement.
Last night they picked two initiatives to pursue under the Gold Leaf program. The first is to create a Green Team — a team made up of community members to identify and address topics related to Minnesota’s changing climate.
Whatever you think the cause of climate change is, there’s no denying that it’s happening. Minnesota is in the top third of states that are warming the fastest, according to NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, Climate at a Glance: Statewide Rankings, published February 2023, retrieved on Feb. 8, 2023 from www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/climate-at-a-glance/statewide/rankings.
It’s good the council is looking to our community to identify areas where we can improve our climate resilience. We are a stronger city when our residents are encouraged and allowed to take an active role in solving problems!
The other initiative is community restoration, which will engage residents for a restoration or cleanup project — again, making it possible for us to participate in improving our city.
Our mayor, Mike Krachmer, is delivering on his promise to be accessible to residents. Every fourth Monday of the month at 7 a.m., he will host “Breakfast with the Mayor” at Perkins, starting on Feb. 27. You need to RSVP with the city so he knows how many are coming.
The best part of all of this? None of it costs our city any additional funds.
Barbara Clark
Vadnais Heights
Agree with editorial
Gene: you hit a home run! I hope our legislators read it!
Thank you.
Whitie Johnson
White Bear Lake
