Growing up in rural Minnesota, hunting was the default. As an Ojibwe person growing up on my ancestral homeland, it was even more of a given. For our family, deer was the primary game, the larger payoff in terms of meat and future meals. Every November, I’d join my extended family in the woods. Yes, it was cold. Yes, we got up long before sunrise. Yes, it was often physically uncomfortable. But those aren’t the parts I remember most.
The parts I remember most are the forest slowly revealing itself as the sun would rise, how grounded I felt sitting alongside my dad under a tree, the time a porcupine waddled within a foot of me because we were being so still, and the magic of not knowing what the day would hold. I learned to be quiet with my thoughts. I learned patience and how to keep faith that eventually, if you put in the time and effort, you would be rewarded.
Hunting is not the default for people in our country, or even in Minnesota. That being said, there are a lot more hunters than people realize. For example, in the zip codes that comprise my suburban legislative district, nearly 7,000 big game licenses are sold each year. To put that in context, there are around 33,000 adults in my district. Statewide, over 500,000 hunting licenses are sold each year.
Hunters are everywhere, but we often don’t realize it. A personal example: My husband didn’t grow up hunting, but we mentored him into ours. Ironically, he fits the stereotype of a hunter — white, male, bearded — while I myself am a 37 year-old Native mom. Hunters are actually incredibly diverse, with strong traditions not just for those with European heritage, but in Native, Hmong and other communities as well.
I think part of the misperception about hunters has to do with how polarizing guns have become, which is unfortunate because hunting isn’t about the guns. The gun is just the tool most of us choose to use (or not, if you use a bow). For many of us, hunting is not about shooting or killing. It isn’t about bragging or feeling powerful. It’s actually about feeling small, connecting in a meaningful way with our natural world, to something bigger than ourselves.
I recognize that I was lucky to have these experiences growing up, and that not everyone will or can be a hunter. But hunting provides benefits to everyone in our state, even if you never wear blaze orange or camo. Hunting supports our Minnesota economy, including $417 million per year in salaries and wages. Hunting also supports protection of our environment and natural resources, with license revenue and the efforts of non-profit hunting groups conserving habitat and wildlife. I also contend that hunting is good for your soul, especially in a world of social media and scrolling 24-hour news feeds.
To support all of these things, we need a strong population of people who hunt. On an individual level, that means current hunters sharing their experiences and taking the time to mentor new people. On a public policy level, that means protecting our wild game populations and the habitat they need to thrive. It means investing in public land, so that every Minnesotan has access to a place to hunt. It means making the outdoors more welcoming and accessible to all Minnesotans and supporting programs like the No Child Left Inside grant program. As a hunter and elected official, I will continue to work on all of these things. I hope you will join me.
Jamie Becker-Finn represents District 42B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She can be reached at 651-296-7153, Rep.Jamie.Becker-Finn@house.mn or 307 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.
