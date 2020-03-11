WHITE BEAR LAKE — Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak offered tips on preventing spread of coronavirus in the White Bear Lake Area Schools district should the virus spread in Minnesota.
“It is important for the White Bear Lake Area Schools community to know that we are prepping for the possibility that an outbreak of the coronavirus could become a local concern,” he told the school board at a March 2 meeting. The district is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education regarding response to the worldwide spread of the virus that has sickened over 100,000 and caused the deaths of more than 3,000. The outbreak began in Wuhan, China, this winter and has been traced to a wild animal market.
No official cases of the virus had been reported in Minnesota as of the meeting; since then, there has been two confirmed cases in the state as of press time. More than 500 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.
For White Bear Lake Area Schools, prevention currently includes practices that prevent spread of other illnesses, such as the flu.
“The emphasis right now is on routine illness prevention, frequent hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when ill,” Kazmierczak said.
According to the district, administration will meet weekly with state agencies until the virus is no longer a threat. The district is working on plans regarding absences and attendance policies, flexible learning, co-curricular activities, school cleaning protocols and prevention strategies should the virus spread within Minnesota.
