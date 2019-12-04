VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Garceau corner task force that met over the last six months provided a top recommendation to the City Council on what it would like to see on the currently vacant site — a brewery.
“They did unanimously agree to recommend to the City Council marketing the site first for a brewery, distillery or tasting room,” said City Planner Nolan Wall at a November meeting. The Garceau hardware building could potentially be reused for it. The market building may be too delapidated to be reused.
The City Council discussed pursuing the brewery idea for a period of six months and approved staff to look for an interested brewery businessperson.
The 14-member task force was formed in April 2019 and has met six times. The task force toured the site at the intersection of Edgerton Street and Vadnais Boulevard, learned about its history and discussed different ideas of what to do with the site.
Different ideas discussed were for commercial, office, retail, restaurant, reusing the site, open space or housing. The task force looked at various types of housing density.
The task force voted on potential uses in rounds. The top four ideas were to reuse the building as a brewery, garden center or maker space; multiple uses; medium-density residential; or senior housing services.
Reuse would require investment in the site to be a viable option, Wall noted. The condition of the buildings would have to be improved. Task force members requested some type of green space in the multiple uses option.
The task force did not agree on housing density, Wall said. Half of the task force thought high-density housing would be a good option. Medium-density residential could include townhomes, row homes, twin homes or senior housing. The cost to deal with contamination at the site would have to be taken into consideration for medium-density housing.
The city bought the hardware store for $685,000 in 2015. The market next door also went into foreclosure around the same time, and the city purchased it from the bank for $50,000.
