Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization recently recognized the winners of its annual award program. The Watershed Steward Award and the Watershed Partner Award celebrate success stories and partnerships in water resources education, management and planning.
Katherine Doll Kanne is the 2021 recipient of the Watershed Steward Award. Katherine has been a leader and participant in a range of VLAWMO programs, including “Rainbarrel Bonanza” workshops, where she planned a rain barrel dedication and installation program and monitoring of Leaf Pack macroinvertebrates in Lambert Creek to help improve our understanding about long-term water quality trends. She has also been involved with the Vadnais Heights Planning Commission, VLAWMO Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), VLAWMO cost-share raingarden and neighborhood demonstration, and local civic engagement on native plants and sustainable landscaping.
Jesse Farrell, city engineer for the City of Vadnais Heights, received the 2021 Watershed Partner Award. Jesse was involved in the Lambert Lake Pond and Meander from its conception, helping VLAWMO secure a loan from the MPCA, co-presenting a public information session with VLAWMO and representing the project’s vision and goals to the Vadnais Heights City Council. He has planned carefully with the Vadnais Heights City Council, Vadnais Heights Public Works and VLAWMO to help pursue maintenance of key segments of County Ditch 14; took initiative with the new 2020 general Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit, collaborated with VLAWMO on messaging around yard waste disposal, pet waste pickup, smart salting and other related topics; supported and collaborated on maintaining existing stormwater features as well as pioneering new ones in the city; and has served as vice-chair of the VLAWMO Technical Commission.
Nomination forms and award criteria are available at vlawmo.org/get-involved/awards and are accepted year-round.
