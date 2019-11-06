Washington County will offer a free workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, for residents on groundwater topics including septic systems, private wells, healthy homes and household hazardous waste. As part of this class, the county will offer free water testing for coliform bacteria and nitrates to all participants who register at least one week in advance. The workshop will be held at Hugo City Hall.
As part of the class, the county will offer free water testing for coliform bacteria and nitrates to all participants. Those who register at least one week in advance will receive their kit in the mail and can bring their water samples to the class to be picked up. There will be extra kits at the class that participants can take. Samples can be dropped off at county locations after the class (co.washington.mn.us/637/Water-Tests).
To register for the workshop, go to tinyurl.com/2019groundwater or email phe@co.washington.mn.us.
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.