VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The maintenance of the new roundabout near Interstate 694 and Rice Street will be the responsibility of the city, not the county.
The project, initiated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), cost $23 million to complete. It included not only the construction of three roundabouts (one each in Shoreview, Little Canada and Vadnais Heights) but new lighting and sidewalks, trails, and storm and sanitary sewers at each site.
The City Council approved the maintenance agreement with Ramsey County after the infrastructure was put in place. The cost for Vadnais Heights’ share is $392 per year. Little Canada and Shoreview had previously approved the agreement, Vadnais was the last to approve it.
Council Member Greg Urban questioned why the city was asked to maintain the roundabout, noting that many Vadnais citizens were not in favor of the construction of the roundabout and that the Public Works Department was already stretched thin.
Jesse Farrell, public works director, noted, “Vadnais Heights is not obligated to take care of the roundabout. Ideally, MnDOT would take care of MnDOT facilities, Ramsey County would take care of county facilities and cities would take care of their own property. However, asking the county to bring a lawnmower to a roundabout is less efficient for taxpayers than having the city do it.”
City Administrator Kevin Watson said the cities involved agreed to the installation of basic lighting and low-maintenance native grasses in the roundabouts. Maintenance would involve mowing once or twice a summer and clearing sidewalks and trails in winter. Ramsey County is responsible for maintaining the right of way and walls along the route.
Farrell also pointed out that in the long run, maintaining roundabouts is more cost-effective than maintaining traffic signals. He suggested Shoreview should work out an agreement with the city of Shoreview for maintenance.
Council Member Patricia Youker suggested that if the city wanted something more elaborate than native grasses, perhaps a volunteer group could take it on as a project.
The council voted unanimously to accept the agreement, but who (city of Vadnais Heights, city of Shoreview, or volunteers) will actually perform roundabout maintenance remains up in the air.
