Gary Norman’s birthday is on Veteran’s Day. The former U.S. Navy pilot turns 80 on Nov. 11, the date also an annual reminder of his service to country.
Ever since he was a kid, Norman wanted to fly. He enlisted in the Navy in 1962 to earn his wings on the government’s dime. He was accepted into flight school and sent to Pensacola, Florida, where he flew a variety of trainers before graduating to multiengine aircraft.
It was war time in the mid-to-late ’60s and Norman was sent to Vietnam, where he flew a P3 patrol plane, a four-engine turboprop. His crew of 12 had one main mission: to find enemy submarines.
The P3 carried sophisticated electronics to locate lurking subs from 1,000 feet over the water and could stay in the air for 15 hours. “That was about five hours too long,” Norman said. Spotters also looked for Chinese gun boats that carried armaments to the Viet Cong. “We would send destroyers in to blow them out of the water,” Norman recalled. “If you ever wanted to see a Fourth of July, that was it.”
The squadron of 12 airplanes suffered casualties during his deployment, something the White Bear Lake vet will never forget. “We lost two crews in Vietnam. One plane was shot down and the other just disappeared. It flew into the water or something. I knew all of them.”
He had been a crew member on one of the ill-fated planes before he got his own command. His parents didn’t know he’d moved to a new plane and thought he was dead.
Looking back, Norman calls Vietnam “a wasted war. It didn’t prove a darn thing. It was a waste of a lot of good bodies.”
His wife, Deanna Norman, told of his emotional visit to Washington, D.C., to see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Gary touched every crew member’s name lost on those planes in 1967. There are 58,125 names on the black granite wall honoring those who died and those unaccounted for during the war.
After his service, Norman got a job with 3M flying executives in the corporate Gulfstream. He flew all over the world for the company for 32 years. When he retired, he bought a four-place Piper and flew Angel flights, a service that uses volunteer pilots to fly people in need of medical care to treatment facilities.
“The Angel flights filled in the gap when he retired,” Deanna said. Gary decided to give up flying at 70 and sold the plane.
All told, the Navy veteran logged about 25,000 hours during 50 years of flying. That’s also the number of years Norman and Deanna have lived on Birch Lake, where they raised three hockey-playing sons, Jon, Chad and Brett, all White Bear Lake grads. Two of them have pilot licenses. Brett is a corporate pilot for Menards.
Norman didn’t experience the poor treatment and protests some military members did when they returned from Vietnam. “Attitudes have changed,” Deanna pointed out. “It’s amazing how they honor veterans now. People are realizing what military members do and they’re getting much more respect.
“Gary still wears his hat that says he’s a Vietnam veteran and people still come up and thank him,” she said.
Asked how he was celebrating the milestone birthday, Norman said he planned to enjoy a steak dinner at Mancini’s with family. He has an older brother who was also born on Veterans Day. Norman likes to remind him, “I’m the best birthday present you ever got.”
