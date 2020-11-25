Vadnais Lions celebrate 40 years of service

Forty years ago, a group of civic-minded men came together to form the Vadnais Heights Lions Club with the purpose of empowering volunteers to serve in their community to meet humanitarian needs. The Vadnais Heights Lions Club was chartered in 1980 as part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization. Lions focus on the areas of sight, hunger, diabetes, pediatric cancer and environment at both the local and international levels.
Over the years, the club has partnered with the city of Vadnais Heights and has been actively involved in many city-sponsored events, including Heritage Days and the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The Lions are also known for their famous Belgian waffle breakfasts held each spring and fall. Club members have missed seeing and serving their neighbors this year at several events due to concerns for safety surrounding the coronavirus. A golf tournament, held each September, has also become a part of the club’s fundraising activities.
As much as club members look forward to these events each year, the true hallmark of a Lions Club is service. The club has been a strong supporter of the community in many ways, especially the Vadnais Heights Community Food Program, aka Vadnais Heights Food Shelf, which club members started in 1984. Food for the food shelf is obtained through purchase, donations and collections conducted by the Scouts and other organizations. Food donations may be dropped at City Hall year around.
Each year, through the generosity of the community, club members also collect and distribute toys for families in need. The Vadnais Heights Lions Club has also paid for and constructed several handicapped accessible ramps for residents and provided hearing aids and eyeglass assistance to those in need. Over the years the club has supported several Scout troops, provided high school scholarships, and made numerous donations to schools in the district. The Lions have also donated to city projects, including park improvements and equipment for the Vadnais Heights public safety department.
On Oct. 31, the Vadnais Heights Lions Club celebrated its 40th anniversary as a Lions Club. Members appreciate the tremendous support the club has received from the community and look forward to many more years of service. The Lions Club motto is: "We Serve.” As Vadnais Heights Lions, club members remain committed to service in their community.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club can visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/vadnaishts/.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.