The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has led the Vadnais Heights City Council to delay Heritage Fest, normally held in August, until September.
Council members held a lengthy discussion of the civic event during their June 16 meeting. City staff recommended reducing the number of events and spacing them out. They noted that Heritage Fest is 90% funded by donations, which have been slow in coming this year. The normal budget for the festival is $25,000. Fireworks are the most expensive part of the production; last year, organizers spent $6,500 for the aerial display.
Assistant City Administrator Tim Sandvik suggested reducing the number of events and spreading them out to allow for social distancing.
Council Member Greg Urban said he really likes the parade and the marching bands and doesn’t want to eliminate them from the program. Other members cited difficult social distancing logistics along the parade route and among band members. Sandvik noted that the parade is a revenue generator.
Mayor Heidi Gunderson said, “We need to do a different celebration. The community needs to come together and celebrate, but I can’t support the city going outside COVID rules.”
Council Member Bob Morse noted that White Bear Lake is planning a drive-by parade: parade units will remain stationary and bystanders will drive by in their cars. He also said organizers had come up with a digital coupon book to encourage people to patronize local businesses.
The council decided to take up the issue again at its July 21 workshop meeting.
