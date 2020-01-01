Vadnais Heights Press: 2019 Year in Review

The city started off 2019 with a new mayor, council members, assistant city administrator and city engineer.
The council started off the year discussing what to do with the old Garceau's Hardware site and started a community task force to discuss it later in the year. Now the city hopes to bring a brewery to the site.
New things popped up in the city this year — a new playground at Bear Park, a new bridge at Rice Street and I-694 underway and an apartment complex under construction.
January
•The new assistant city administrator of Vadnais Heights is excited to be working in the city of 13,000. Tim Sandvik was previously the deputy clerk and recreation supervisor in Falcon Heights, a city of 5,300, and administrator in Brooklyn Park, a city of 76,000.
•Vadnais Heights’ new city engineer Jesse Farrell wants residents to call or email him with their questions and concerns as he focuses on researching city streets and drainage ditches this year. Farrell was previously the assistant city engineer in White Bear Lake.
•New Mayor Heidi Gunderson said she would like to increase the city's prominence through marketing and communication. “I would like to increase our city being known,” she said. “How do we partner with residents, as well as the business community, to increase our marketing of Vadnais Heights to continue to get people to know where we are on the map?”
•New City Councilman Robert Morse isn't new to serving his community. The banker has spent a lot of his free time over the years volunteering for various committees, boards and clubs. Morse sees serving on the City Council as another way to serve his community.
•New City Councilwoman Patricia Youker has a passion for nature. In her new position on the council, she plans to build a partnership with the watershed district and county to be a steward of groundwater and natural resources.
February
•The Space Needle will sport a fresh coat of paint at the 2019 State Fair after Vadnais Heights business Fresh Paint took on the task at elevation 360 feet last fall. The space needle hadn’t been repainted in 40 years and no one knew how the past painters had completed the task, said Larry Zack, Fresh Paint CEO. But the company is known for taking on any task no matter how difficult it may seem, he noted. They were the only painters to take a look at the job.
•The City Council isn't sure what to do with the old Garceau's Hardware site and is planning to start a community task force to help figure it out. The city has invested about $850,000 in the old hardware store, deli and service station site, including environmental assessments and cleanup, said City Planner Nolan Wall at a council workshop meeting Feb. 5.
•Bear Park will get a new playground this summer. City staff started looking at the need for a new playground in the 4.5-acre park last fall. Minnesota Wisconsin Playground, with which the city has worked on other recently renovated playgrounds, offered a proposal for about $61,100, according to city documents.
March
•The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) began using remote cameras to study wildlife in the wetlands and waterways during fall 2018. VLAWMO has been especially intrigued to see river otters doing well in our watershed. They are indicators of good water and habitat quality. They also tend to be found in areas where beaver populations are healthy.
•The city finance department received the highest form of recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its latest financial report. The city submits an 80- to 90-page report to GFOA every year, said Finance Director Bob Sundberg at a council meeting March 5. The comprehensive annual financial report has many technical requirements.
•Ramsey County plans several street construction projects in northern Ramsey County this year. The largest will be reconstruction of the Rice Street bridge at I-694. The construction, which includes interchanges with roundabouts, is expected to be completed by November 2020. It will affect Shoreview and Vadnais Heights from North Owasso Boulevard to Vadnais Boulevard.
April
•Wildlife photographer Debbie Hartmann has been photographing the trumpeter swans that gather on the open water in Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park during the winter for eight years. She was surprised when she ran across a dead one lying in the snowy woods this February. Up to 11 swans died in the Sucker Lake channel area this winter. Four were tested and had died from lead toxicity.
•Solvei Annette and Finn Henrik Larsen lived in Vadnais Heights for four years in the late ’80s and early ’90s when they were an itinerant gospel singer/preacher duo. They are back for a visit and performing and preaching at Lakewood Worship Center.
•An engineering firm reported the condition of Buerkle Road is rather disintegrated at a City Council meeting April 16, after it observed alligator cracks and other signs of pavement deterioration. Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) was hired by the city to complete a feasibility report about reconstructing the road last summer. The road shows several pavement distress signs, including rutting, potholing, longitudinal and traverse cracking, as well as alligator cracking.
May
•Luther Auto plans to build a Cadillac dealership along the east side of Highway 61, near Willow Lake Boulevard. The plans include a 37,375-square-foot building with a showroom, repair services, wash, offices and storage. The Luther Company operates two dealerships across the highway.
•The Holy Hammers, a group of volunteers from northeast metro churches, has been pounding hammers for Habitat for Humanity for 20 years. Volunteers started this year’s 10-week project on Whitall Street in St. Paul earlier this month despite the April snowfall. The Holy Hammers started 20 years ago with volunteers from several churches.
•The next generation is learning how to take care of the earth. Students planted native grasses and flowers in Vadnais - Snail Lakes Regional Park May 20. The students are just some of the 90 across the northeast metro who will assist the Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District with a wetland restoration project through June, said Sage Passi, watershed education specialist. The native plants will grow in an area where invasive buckthorn previously grew.
June
•Construction of the Aster Meadow Apartments at County Road F and Centerville Road is expected to begin this summer. The City Council approved the final plat and development agreement for Aster Meadows Apartments by Tyr Development at 4085/4107 Centerville Road at its June 18 meeting. The property owned by the Urban family is expected to be closed on by the end of June, said Planning and Community Development Director Nolan Wall.
•The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in home and vehicle burglaries in Vadnais Heights, White Baer Township, North Oaks and Shoreview. The common middle-of-the-night tactic being used by a group of perhaps 20 suspects is to enter a vehicle, use the garage door opener to get inside the garage and then attempt to enter the home through a service door, said Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
July
•After their baby has arrived, many new parents bring their bundle of joy out of the hospital to their vehicle and struggle with attaching their car seat securely. Volunteers assisted expectant parents with car seat safety at a Car Seat Clinic in Vadnais Heights. Technicians offer car seat checkups from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
•Vadnais Heights resident Sue Costello has dreamed — literally — about having her own bookstore since she was a child. She remembers vivid dreams in the night that led her to where she and her fiancé Rick Gahm are today — the grand opening of Winding Trail Books in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul.
•A portion of Buerkle Road will be repaved this summer. After trying to decide what to do about the road in poor shape for about a year, the city decided to fix the worst part of the road this summer — the western portion from Fanum Road to the railroad tracks.
August
•The long-closed sports dome will rise again. But it won't be supported by air. A new turf facility supported by roof trusses, making it resistant to collapse, was approved by Ramsey County Commissioners as part of its 2019 budget. Estimated cost is $6 million. The project will include demolition of the existing dome and construction of a structure that holds one full-sized soccer field. The new facility will be connected to the existing sports center and have a 52-space parking lot.
•It's been 35 years since Vadnais Heights Lion Paul Schirer rode in a Mustang convertible in the Heritage Days parade. The first time was in 1984 when Schirer was president of the Lions Club; nowadays the club has a float and passes out candy for children and dog biscuits for pets in the annual parade. This year, he'll be riding in a Mustang convertible as grand marshal. Shirer was surprised that he was announced as the 2019 parade grand marshal at the annual Lions picnic at Kohler Meadows Park Aug. 8.
•For 50 years, the North Suburban St. Paul Kiwanis Club has been making malts to raise funds for community and worldwide service projects for children. The club has raised more than $2 million since it started a philanthropic malt shop at the State Fair in 1969, said club member Todd Levig.
•The view from Vadnais Point is worth the short hike off the main trail in Vadnais-Sucker Lakes Regional Park. At the point is a sweeping 180-degree view of lakeshore filled with trees. The only buildings to be seen are for the St. Paul Regional Water Services center. The lake is a water supply for St. Paul, thus its shore is protected from further development.
September
•Vadnais Heights’ City Center stretches from east to west for several blocks along County Road E. But, back in the day — 60-some years ago — downtown Vadnais Heights was a mere corner intersection across from Vadnais Lake at Centerville Road and Edgerton Street, where the city’s two founding families had settled in the mid-1800s. The city and lake took its name from one of those families, and “Garceaudale” was born from the other.
•A levy referendum for Mounds View Public Schools that would more than double the amount of funding per student will be on the ballot for district residents Nov. 5. The tax impact would be $28 per month for a median-valued home of $275,000.
•Vadnais Heights residents Steph and Michael Zeece came across a neighbor who had collapsed in the street this spring and was having difficulty breathing. Michael stayed with the neighbor while Steph called 911 and ran to alert neighbors Jon and Kimberly Hedger, who are paramedics. They performed CPR and the man's life was saved. In recognition of their Good Samaritan response, they were honored by the Vadnais Heights City Council.
October
•Ramsey County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies began using body cameras. All patrol deputies in White Bear Township, Vadnais Heights and Shoreview will now wear them at all times. Deputies will turn on their cameras when they respond to a call or an incident, said Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
•No illicit discharges were found in the city’s storm sewer system in 2018. So reported Emily Erdahl, SEH water resources engineer, to the City Council at its Oct. 1 meeting. The city is required to submit an annual report for its Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) permit, as required by the federal Clean Water Act of 1972. As part of its permit, the city annually inspects its sewer system for illicit discharges.
•Late summer brought blooms from some of the native plants in the new garden at Community Park in Vadnais Heights. The native species garden was a project in partnership between the city of Vadnais Heights and the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO). The garden promotes storm water management, according to Assistant City Administrator Tim Sandvik. The garden was planted in an area where two patches of reed canary grass previously grew, near Vadnais Heights Commons.
November
•The City Council approved the 2040 comprehensive plan. The city began the planning process in 2017.
•The Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation (VHEDC), whose mission is to further economic development in Vadnais Heights and the northeast metro area, brought business leaders together at its annual awards dinner. More than 250 people, many of them local business leaders, attended the organization’s annual dinner and awards banquet at Jimmy’s Event Center in Vadnais Heights.
December
•The Garceau corner task force that met over the last six months provided a top recommendation to the City Council on what it would like to see on the currently vacant site — a brewery. The City Council discussed pursuing the brewery idea for a period of six months and approved staff to look for an interested brewery businessperson. The 14-member task force was formed in April 2019 and has met six times. The task force toured the site at the intersection of Edgerton Street and Vadnais Boulevard, learned about its history and discussed different ideas of what to do with the site.
•Over the last two years, increasing home values have shifted the tax burden from commercial to residential. Vadnais Heights city taxes for owners of a median-valued home are expected to rise by about $72 in 2020. The 2020 proposed levy is $4.9 million, a 6.9% increase from this year, Sundberg said. The levy is used for the general fund, debt and capital projects.
•The Vadnais Heights Area Community Foundation (VHACF) has finalized grants to five different nonprofit organizations creating new opportunities in the Vadnais Heights area and providing help to neighbors. “This round of grants focused on education and furthering the senior interests in our community, two things that need all of our attention,” stated VHACF Chair Jerry Moynagh.
