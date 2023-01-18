Vadnais Heights Post Office closed until further notice

Due to building damage caused by a customer vehicle accident, the Vadnais Heights Post Office has suspended postal operations at 1056 Highway 96 E.
Vadnais Heights customers may pick up mail, packages and Post Office Box mail at the Vadnais Heights Carrier Annex, 4390 McMenemy St., in Vadnais Heights. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
For retail services, the nearest Post Offices are in White Bear Lake and New Brighton.
The White Bear Lake Post Office, 2223 Fifth St. in White Bear Lake, is open for all retail transactions from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The New Brighton Post Office, 525 Main St. in New Brighton, is open for all retail transactions from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
