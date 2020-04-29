VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The city has started discussion on what operations will look like once the state reopens.
City Administrator Kevin Watson has asked staff to "contemplate how we can set up interactions with staff and the public that is safe for both." The new normal may include more online opportunities for providing service.
"I expect a return to the way things were will be slow, so I think there will be time to tweak and adjust as we 'get our legs' under ourselves as a community," Watson said. He continued to commend employees for their flexibility, noting "staff has risen to the challenge."
In his COVID-19 update to council via Zoom April 21, Watson wanted to clarify questions about playgrounds. The COVID committee chose to keep signs up that indicate playgrounds are not cleaned and sanitized. Some signs have disappeared, Watson said, but were replaced. "If used, individuals should wash their hands before and after," he said. "We also note that the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend using playgrounds. Usage is at the risk of the individuals."
Department heads updated council on their duties. Finance Director Bob Sundberg said he has received several property tax inquiries regarding the ISD 624 referendum. The most common issue is a larger tax increase than anticipated.
According to Sundberg, Ramsey County has decided not to charge penalties on property taxes paid two months late, which would be by July 15.
Interim Fire Chief Chris Hearden reported supplies of personal protection equipment are adequate. Staff is required to wear a surgical mask or cloth face coverings in the station whenever they cannot properly social distance. Training continues to be a challenge. Call volumes are trending up. "Otherwise, we're doing pretty good over here," he said.
Community Development Director/Planner Nolan Wall reported that the Planning Commission recommended approval of the At Home Apartments housing project earlier this month. A final public hearing is planned during the May 5 council meeting, which at this point is planned to be held in council chambers. The room will be set up to adhere to social distancing, Watson said. A sign-up sheet is online for residents who wish to speak at that meeting.
Also COVID-related, council accepted a donation of 15 face masks from longtime resident Linda Bigelbach. She donated time and materials to make the face masks for firefighters responding to calls. Bigelbach is the wife of retired firefighter Mike E. Bigelbach and mother of current Captain Mike J. Bigelbach. She also serves on the Planning Commission.
A donation of hand sanitizer from Norseman Distillery was also accepted. The Minneapolis distillery announced it was switching from making alcohol to making hand sanitizer for first responders. A request was made, and sanitizer was donated to the fire department.
