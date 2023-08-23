The city of Vadnais Heights is looking for a natural resource specialist to help with environmental and sustainability goals.
Under the direction of Public Works Director Jim Hauth, the natural resource specialist will be responsible for research, planning and community education surrounding the White Bear Lake lawsuit (currently in mediation) and conservation efforts required to meet the Ramsey County judge’s order.
“We did research to determine the job duties that would best fit the position and the needs that the city has,” Hauth said.
According to City Administrator Kevin Watson, a natural resource specialist will provide the necessary knowledge and experience in areas of grant writing and management, stormwater management, sustainable best management practices and community outreach and collaboration. The $41,787 position will be funded by the water utility fund budget.
Council Member Steve Rogers is the council's liaison for the Ramsey County League of Local Governments. He said at a recent meeting there was a presentation on climate action.
“The state of Minnesota has a climate action framework which is going to align with Ramsey County, which is going to roll down to us,” Rogers said. “The Ramsey County League of local governments, the member cities and school districts are discussing joint climate action plans to align with state and county, so I think it's important that we hire a natural resource specialist because this person is going to be very involved in a topic that is going to affect all of us for a long time.”
Mayor Mike Krachmer and council members Erik Goebel, Kelly Jozwowski and Katherine Doll Kanne also support the hire.
“I fully support adding this position,” Goebel said. “I think that this council is very interested in environmental sustainability, and adding this position will help our community achieve those goals.”
The city will donate $8,000 to Vadnais Heights Elementary to assist with the installation of new playground swings, which will be funded through the gambling fund. Watson said students have been requesting additional swings for some time.
Ramsey County Parks and Recreation will host special permit archery hunts at Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park Oct. 23-25 and Nov. 13-15. According to Watson, these hunts are part of the deer management plan adopted by Ramsey County in 1999.
The next Vadnais Heights City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at City Hall, 800 East County Road E in Vadnais Heights.
