The city of Vadnais Heights is looking for a natural resource specialist to help with environmental and sustainability goals.

Under the direction of Public Works Director Jim Hauth, the natural resource specialist will be responsible for research, planning and community education surrounding the White Bear Lake lawsuit (currently in mediation) and conservation efforts required to meet the Ramsey County judge’s order.

