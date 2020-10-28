Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher noted that three recent high-speed chases had ended in Vadnais Heights. “Vadnais is the place to be,” he quipped. Fletcher made the observation at the Oct. 20 City Council meeting.
Fletcher works with a $63 million budget. Part of the sheriff’s office annual funding comes from contracts with cities like Vadnais Heights.
He decried the increase in lawlessness following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying he’d never seen anything like it in his long law enforcement career. “Crime is increasing everywhere,” he said.
Most of the crimes committed in and around Vadnais have involved car and garage break-ins. Twenty-six thefts were from autos parked in regional parks. Most involved juvenile groups, and often, catalytic converters were stolen for the precious metals they contain. Fletcher said camera trailers can be a significant deterrent in these areas.
Car break-ins at home have tripled, Fletcher said. Many times, thieves got into cars left in unlocked garages. Fletcher said sometimes they were able to gain access to the homes because the service door between the garage and the house was unlocked. Despite this tripling, he said, “Vadnais is still one of the safest cities in the country.” He urged homeowners to invest in doorbell cameras, saying they help police solve crimes much faster.
Deputy Sheriff Jeff Ramacher was on hand to present some statistics. Dispelling the myth that all criminal activity begins in North Minneapolis, Ramacher said the most recent high-speed chase involved two women from St. Paul; the driver of the vehicle was from Little Canada.
Later in the evening, the Council gave the green light to a planned unit development (PUD) at 1049-1055 Centerville Circle. They amended a previous PUD that allows Radiance MedSpa of Woodbury to change the usage of the building formerly occupied by HealthEast from office/warehouse and light industrial to retail. Radiance already has a signed purchase agreement for the property, and plans to open a spa similar to its Woodbury operation in Vadnais Heights. They will offer salon and spa services, and use part of the building as a training facility.
