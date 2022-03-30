Halfway through watching the movie “The Way,” a light bulb went on in Tom Fagrelius’s mind: what if he, too, walked the Camino de Santiago?
Eight years later, the Vadnais Heights resident’s Camino dream came true.
The Camino de Santiago or The Way of St. James is a pilgrimage for many religious and even non-religious people to visit the remains of the Apostle Saint James in Spain. The site draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. The Pilgrim Office in Santiago reported in 2019, over 300,000 pilgrims came to Spain to complete the trek.
The destination gained popularity after it was listed as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site in 1993. Today, people like Fagrelius have been inspired by a number of reasons to go and visit the site.
Fagrelius planned on going in September 2022, but ended up going a year earlier because Spain ended their national COVID-19 lockdown early, and he happened to be in between employment at the time. He thought “now might just be the time to do it.”
“I decided to drop the money on the tickets, so I pulled the trigger on it and thought I’d go ahead and make the commitment,” he said.
But before Fagrelius could board the plane, he had to begin training for the pilgrimage. He began walking, biking and mentally preparing last summer for the adventure of a lifetime.
As part of his adventure, Fagrelius decided to start his online blog, a 44 day retelling of his challenges, triumphs and even some of the humor he found on his journey. While some people make a photo album of their latest trip, Fagrelius went all out to make his blog, livealagom.life, which is cobbled together through a speech to text app on Fagrelius’ phone.
“There’s my personal, written observations in the blog, but some of the pictures really speak for themselves. I included a quote for each day that reflected on the idea of being on a long walk or pilgrimage,” he explained.
Fagrelius said the question he gets most often after returning from the Camino de Santiago is “Why did you do it?”
“They ask, ‘Did you have something to figure out? Did you have something to solve?’ I met people who gave reasons that I didn’t report in the blog because I found it all to be pretty personal. It’s just an intensely personal journey.”
While Fagrelius’ reason for embarking on the trip isn’t quite as straightforward as others’, he reported in this blog his personal goals of achieving things that tick off his five F’s: family, fitness, faith, friends and “filosophy.”
“Last F, I sort of fudged a bit” he laughed.
The Camino de Santiago managed to tick off two of his five F’s, fitness and faith, which for Fagrelius, went beyond any of his usual practices of faith or fitness.
Since returning home, Fagrelius has used the time to reflect, and explained the impacts of his trip intensified once he returned home. This made him begin to think, “what’s next?”
Now, “what’s next?” is looking like a future book, cataloging his Camino adventures.
“I’m not sure if it’s going to be a book just for me to look at on my own or for friends and family. It might be something I go ahead and publish in the future. I guess we’ll see,” he said.
As the adventure blogger settles down for a while to document his pilgrimage, he’s still connecting with the international friends he met along the way and reveling in his reasoning for the trip of a lifetime.
Fagrelius says, “For me and many of the people I met along the way, we’re still on Camino.”
